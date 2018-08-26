Product images
Powering this elegant timepiece is the Swiss Made Ronda Cal. 785. Fitted with a domed sapphire crystal, the second hardest mineral on earth next to diamond. Encased in surgical grade stainless steel with 100m water resistance. Paired with a stainless steel mesh strap - one size fits all.
- Glass Dome sapphire glass, 1,9 mm thick w/anti reflective coating.
- Case AISI 316l stainless steel - 40 mm or 36 mm wide.
- Movement Swiss quartz precision movement w/ second hand tick motion.
- Water resistance Water resistant to 100 meters /10 bar (328 feet).
- Strap Quick release - one size fits all.
- Case 40mm 40 mm wide and 7,5 mm tall (1.57 x 0.27 inch).
- Case 36mm 36 mm wide and 6,9 mm tall (1.41 x 0.26 inch)
- Strap Stainless steel mesh strap: 20 mm wide (40 mm case), 16 mm wide (36 mm case)
- 24 cm long (0.78 x 9.44 inch).
I really loved this watch from the moment I opened the box. If you offered it in a bigger size (45mm) I would purchase that as well. Overall great watch!!
Quality product and good service. Received on time.
Very professional appearance. Nice quality as well for the money you are paying for it.
I'm a New Yorker who retired and moved south after retirement .I still have family in Manhattan & Long Island . This watch depicts and captures the style, class and swag of a New Yorker . Very well made and designed with sophistication and much appeal .. most importantly great quality without the big price tag ..Got my eye on other Brathwait Watches in the near future . Great job and continued success..
This watch purchase was a smart decision. It is truly fun to wear. Have received many compliments.
I showed my watch to my friends they like it very much They said it's unique style watch I love it more than all of my watches
I love to look good, and this watch does just that. What an Eye Catcher, I absolutely love it. Great Style !! Great for casual and dress styles. !!
Love this watch. Simple and classy. Feels well made and looks great
By pulling back the curtains on modern watchmaking, we’re aiming to do away with industry short-cuts and cheap solutions. This commitment doesn’t make us the biggest, nor does it make us the fastest growing company, quite the contrary. But we believe that qualities like honesty and transparency are desperately needed these days.
Sapphire glass
Sapphire glass is the number one component that luxury watches have in common.
It is scratch resistant and highly durable. Sapphire glass is available in the $4-$15 range. The price is determined by the hardness of the glass. Harder glass is more expensive to cut because the cutting blade is a diamond.
Swiss movement
Our Swiss made Ronda movement is the same movement that is used in $500+ quartz watches.
An inexpensive quartz movement costs below $2. A Swiss made high precision movement with shock resistance and extra long battery life of up to 40 months costs $10.
Italian Strap
The components and assembly of our stainless steel mesh strap and Italian leather strap costs $18,5
Top grain leather comes from the smallest and least readily available part of the hide, but it is also the strongest. Our mesh straps are made of 316L stainless steel. Both straps have a quick release function and are adjustable to fit any wrist - one size fits all.
Stainless steel case
Water resistant to 100 meters /10 bar (328 feet).
Steel cases are made up of a steel quality typically in the range of 304 to 916. The number does not necessarily reflect the product’s quality or price, but identifies the mixture of minerals. A top quality stainless steel case of this size costs $9.70 to produce.
The dial is made up of a thin metal plate with a light beige coating.
The components to any given dial costs about $2.70. The remaining cost is due to the precision needed to assemble the parts. This process requires specialised and expensive equipment.
Customs, fulfillment & shipping, storage, product box, transaction fees (VISA etc) and other bank related expenses.
In addition to materials, every order has non-material related expenses such as customs, fulfillment & shipping, storage, product box, transaction fees (VISA etc) and other bank related expenses in the amount of $25 - $30 per order.
